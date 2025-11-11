Ande Sri passes away

Hyderabad: Poet and lyrist popular under his nom de plume of Ande Sri (64), who penned Telangana’s state anthem “Jaya Jayahe Telangana…” passed away at his residence here on Monday due to a heart attack. Ande Sri (Ande Yellanna) is reported to have developed health complications suddenly at his residence in Hyderabad, following which his family rushed him to Gandhi Hospital. Doctors confirmed the writer succumbed to a heart attack.

Ande Sri has played a significant role in the Telangana movement, evolving as a poet revered by the masses and the elite alike, despite having no formal schooling. His evocative song “Mayamaipothunnadamma” is acclaimed widely. The Telangana government has officially recognised his composition “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as the state song. Orphaned at a young age, Ande Sri grew up in poverty and was largely self-educated.

The last rites to the mortal remains of Ande Sri would be performed with full state honours on Tuesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would attend the funeral and pay his last respects to the departed poet.

Soon after news about Ande Sri’s death broke out, leaders of all parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Telangana Ministers and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed their shock over the sudden demise of the famous poet.

In a post on 'X', Modi said the passing of Ande Sri leaves a deep void in our cultural and intellectual landscape. "His thoughts reflected the soul of Telangana. A prolific poet and thinker, he was the voice of the people, articulating their struggles, aspirations and undying spirit.

His words had the power to stir hearts, unite voices, and give shape to the collective pulse of society. The way he blended social consciousness with lyrical beauty was outstanding. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with Ande Sri. “The poet’s yeoman services in the achievement of statehood for Telangana are praiseworthy and Telangana people will remember (them) forever”, the Chief Minister said, while expressing his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.