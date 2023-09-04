Anjaiah Yadav joins ceremony at Kanakadurga Ammavari temple

Rangareddy: In a ceremony at the Kanakadurga Ammavari temple in Timmapur Chowrasta, Kothur municipality, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav emphasised the importance of devotees receiving the blessings of Goddess Durgamma. The event was conducted under the guidance of councillor Kosgi Srinivas.

MPP Pinniti Madhusudan Reddy, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, underlined the profound significance of Goddess Durgamma’s blessings for the faithful. He took part in the idol worship programme with great reverence, offering special prayers and rituals in the presence of the temple trustee and councillor.

Madhusudan Reddy lauded Kosgi Srinivas for his dedication to organising various programmes, invoking the grace of the divine. He congratulated Kosgi Srinivas for his commendable efforts in reconstructing a small temple and overseeing the installation of the idol, culminating in a grand ceremony.

Vice Chairman Doli Ravinder, senior leaders from the BRS party including Mahesh Goud, Mallapur Tanda Sarpanch Ravi Naik, Narender Reddy, and former MPTC Modi Darshan, and others were present.