Chandrababu Naidu (CBN) Forum's founder and general secretary, Xenex Amar, established Anna Canteen at the 100 Feet X Roads in Madhapur, Hyderabad. Anna canteen inaugurated it along with Forum members, Fans of NTR and CBN.





The canteen will begin operations from the first week of July, announced Xenex Amar. During the launch, he addressed a meeting and congratulated the newly formed NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that the canteens, first established during the Telugu Desam Party's government, had successfully fed the poor and gained support from the people of the state.

He also criticised the previous YCP government for shutting down the Anna canteens, which were named after the Telugu Desam Party, causing dissatis faction among the poor. Inspired by Chandrababu naidu, he expressed his goal to ensure that no one goes hungry, even in Telangana where he was born