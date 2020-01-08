Trending :
Annual shopping mela at Nampally exhibition grounds

Annual shopping mela at Nampally exhibition grounds
Highlights

Numaish Masnuat-e-Mulki or Numaish is an annual consumer fair held at Nampally exhibition grounds in January every year. Beginning on the New Year...

Numaish Masnuat-e-Mulki or Numaish is an annual consumer fair held at Nampally exhibition grounds in January every year. Beginning on the New Year Day, it is usually held for 45 days.

Last year, in the fire mishap around 200 stalls were gutted and traders faced loss of lakhs of rupees. To avoid the repeat of such accidents, the Exhibition Society has come up with all safety measures. People have started coming in good numbers to conduct shopping amids fun and frolic. It is not far-fetching to say every Hyderabad aspires to visit the exhibition at least once.

Top