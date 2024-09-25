AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s ‘secularism’ remark gets traction

Hyderabad: Telugu film hero turned Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's fiery speech regarding the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam is gaining traction across several quarters in Telangana and other South Indian states. The AP Deputy Chief Minister's announcement that he would undergo an eleven-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' seeking forgiveness from the Lord of Tirumala is seen as unprecedented for a top political figure in Telugu states, proudly displaying his faith and Sanatana Dharma identity. Support for Pawan Kalyan has come from various quarters, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On Tuesday, taking to social media platform X, Sanjay Kumar tweeted, "Powerful words from Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri @PawanKalyangaru, and I completely stand by him." The Union Minister quoted Pawan Kalyan, who reportedly stated that if anyone tries to undermine Sanatana Dharma, "we all Hindus will rightfully voice out." Known for his no-holds-barred speeches on Hindutva, the firebrand Karimnagar MP praised the AP Deputy Chief Minister for asserting that secularism is a two-way street. Pawan Kalyan further emphasized that those expecting the followers of Sanatana Dharma to be passive while others are favored should rethink their stance: "That is not going to happen. We won’t be silent punching bags," he reportedly said, as quoted by the Union Minister. The Union Minister concluded his support for the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister by referencing the Bhagavad Gita, in which Lord Krishna assures manifestation in every Yuga to uphold Dharma and defeat evil doers.