Apollo doctors perform rare liver transplant

Jubilee Hills: Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills performed combined procedures of Living Donor Liver Transplantation and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) operation, on a patient in a single sitting. The surgery spanning over fourteen hours, involved expertise of multi speciality teams including Cardiac, Oncology and Liver transplant.

The 67 year old male patient from Hyderabad, Siva Prasad Rao, was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis and Liver cancer. During evaluation for liver transplant he was found to have significant coronary artery disease with critical blocks in the blood vessels to the heart and waiting was not an option as the patient's liver cancer could spread during the waiting time. The multidisciplinary team at Apollo Hospitals, decided to perform both the operation, Liver transplant and Coronary Artery Bypass at the same time.

The patient's 33 year old daughter,Rohini, came forward to donate a part of her liver. The operations were carried out on December 6th, 2019. CABG was done first followed by Living donor liver transplant. The entire operation took 14 hours to complete and both the patient and donor are doing fine.

The team of Specialists involved in this dual surgeries comprised: Dr Manish C Varma, Senior Consultant and HOD, Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery; Dr Naveen Polavarapu, Consultant, Gastroenterologist and Transplant Hepatologist; Dr Manoj Agarwala, Senior Consultant Cardiologist; and Dr Sanjay Agarwal, Cardio-thoracic Surgeon.