Apologise or face legal action: KTR warns Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the comments of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay as baseless, irresponsible and degrading, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the BJP leader had crossed all limits by resorting to ‘senseless, unfounded, and third-rated remarks’ without verifying facts, purely to grab cheap publicity and media attention and said he should take back his words, tender apology or face legal action.

Rama Rao alleged that Bandi Sanjay had made a habit of hurling such unfounded accusations and sensational statements in political discourse. He remarked that the Union Minister lacked even a basic understanding or knowledge of how surveillance and intelligence systems function. “Holding a ministerial post is not as easy as carrying the shoes of your Delhi bosses,” KTR quipped, adding that such a position demands responsibility and awareness.

KTR further said that every time Bandi Sanjay speaks on the phone-tapping matter, his comments stoop to an even lower level, misleading the public with false propaganda. “Bandi Sanjay has turned into a political joker, staging street dramas for cheap publicity and to remain in the headlines,” KTR charged.

Issuing a stern ultimatum, KTR challenged Bandi Sanjay to prove even one per cent of his allegations with evidence. He demanded an immediate withdrawal of the remarks and a public apology. KTR confirmed that a legal notice was being served and warned that if Bandi Sanjay failed to apologise within 48 hours, he would drag him to court.

KTR stressed that the phone-tapping issue was a sensitive matter with serious legal implications, yet Bandi Sanjay was deliberately distorting facts and making baseless charges without any proof - a clear reflection of his political immaturity and irresponsibility. “False accusations, street level language, and lies for cheap publicity – these have become Bandi Sanjay’s political trademark. We will not tolerate such reckless allegations any further, and I will challenge them in a court of law,” KTR asserted.