Are cabs being sanitized after every trip?

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure cab drivers are strictly ordered to sanitize the cab after each trip before they accept a new trip but that is not being followed by the city drivers. Meanwhile, the app-based cab services say that in view of public safety their drivers sanitize the cabs after each and every ride and follow the protocol in view of Covid-19 pandemic and cab drivers with face masks and hand gloves and most of the companies say that the company is providing them the disinfectant spray. However, when The Hans India enquired with a few of the passengers who avail these cab services frequently they stated that the cabs were not being sanitized after completing each ride.

In fact it is difficult to sanitize the car after every trip as we get another booking and the customers keep on calling them to pick, he said that we sanitize the car frequently but not for the every single trip and the company doesn't provide any disinfectant sprays we buy with our own expenses, said a cab driver of popular app-based service on request of anonymity.

Meanwhile another cab driver said, "Buying our own sanitizer and spraying it after every ride will cost at least Rs 500 everyday and we can't afford as neither are we getting more booking as people are scared of Covid nor are we able to earn more because of hiked fuel prices." "With no own vehicle we are forced to travel either by public transport or by private services, even though we know that it not secure. The company should ensure that these cab drives are assuring sanitization and safety," said S Rani, resident of Madhapur.

"I sanitize my cab every day in the morning and if there is any gap between the trips I sanitize the car again but when we get another trip immediately I don't get time to sanitize the car," said A Ramesh, Cab driver. When Hans Interacted with the customer support of popular app-based cab services like Ola, Uber the support system members told that they were concerned about the public safety and sanitizing the cabs regularly and also taking action on the drivers if any customers complain to them regarding sanitization and other Covid norms.