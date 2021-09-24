Army Dental College becomes ISO certified

Secunderabad: The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) here on Thursday was presented with ISO certificate 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO certificate 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System.

The certificates were presented to Major- General RK Singh, GOC, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area and Chairman ACDS by Alapati Sivaiah, Managing Director, HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd. A farewell ceremony was organised for Singh during the day.

It was under his chairmanship and guidance that the college attained a number of important achievements both academically and in infrastructure development. Top achievers in university examination, winners in sports and cultural events were felicitated at the function.

Dr S Subramanya Sharma, Principal, explained various projects undertaken for infrastructure development worth Rs.6 crore in the last two years. It includes procurement of a mobile dental treatment van, CBCT machine, hospital management software system, Wi-Fi connection for the campus and proposed new PG block of 20,000 sq ft.

Major-General Singh extolled the students to work hard and become quality dental doctors.