  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Army Dental College becomes ISO certified

Army Dental College becomes ISO certified
x

Army Dental College becomes ISO certified

Highlights

The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) here on Thursday was presented with ISO certificate 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO certificate 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System.

Secunderabad: The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) here on Thursday was presented with ISO certificate 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO certificate 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System.

The certificates were presented to Major- General RK Singh, GOC, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area and Chairman ACDS by Alapati Sivaiah, Managing Director, HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd. A farewell ceremony was organised for Singh during the day.

It was under his chairmanship and guidance that the college attained a number of important achievements both academically and in infrastructure development. Top achievers in university examination, winners in sports and cultural events were felicitated at the function.

Dr S Subramanya Sharma, Principal, explained various projects undertaken for infrastructure development worth Rs.6 crore in the last two years. It includes procurement of a mobile dental treatment van, CBCT machine, hospital management software system, Wi-Fi connection for the campus and proposed new PG block of 20,000 sq ft.

Major-General Singh extolled the students to work hard and become quality dental doctors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X