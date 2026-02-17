Artificial Intelligence and social isolation linked to growing psychological distress

Hyderabad: A compelling call to restore faith, introspection, and human connection in an increasingly digital world marked the release of Insani Nafsiyaat Ki Girehen (The Knots of Human Psychology), a compilation of interviews with Indian-American psychiatrist Dr. Mohammed Khutbuddin, authored in Urdu by UK-based psychiatrist Dr Alizeh Najaf.

The book was released at a function at the Media Plus, Gun Foundry, and brought together doctors, academics, media professionals, and members of civil society for a reflective discussion on the psychological challenges confronting contemporary society.

On this occasion, Dr Khutbuddin observed that the growing incidence of psychiatric disorders is closely linked to modern lifestyles shaped by artificial intelligence, social media, and consumer culture. “We have gradually offloaded our thinking and introspection to machines,” he said, cautioning that excessive dependence on AI risks stagnating the human intellect and weakening emotional resilience.

He noted that the curated glamour of social media - influencers, reels, and celebrity lifestyles - has fostered unhealthy comparison and imitation, fuelling forced consumerism and eroding authentic relationships. “It is not enough to appear prosperous; one must cultivate richness of heart, inner peace, and sincerity,” he remarked.

Referring to ancient Islamic teachings on mindfulness, he said that spiritual growth requires simplicity of heart and calmness of mind.

Quoting poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal - “Tum agar mera banda na ban, apna to ban” - he underscored the importance of self-realisation and authenticity. He described psychiatrists as “agents of hope and courage who treat invisible illnesses” affecting people across age groups.

Former DGP Syed Anwar-ul-Huda said that true peace lies in the remembrance of God and advised turning to voluntary prayer during times of distress. “In the age of social media, one may have thousands of followers, yet no one to truly listen,” he said.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, he described it as a period when fear and distancing deepened emotional fractures within families and communities. He emphasised that despair must be countered with faith and resilience, adding that compassion towards those who have lost loved ones can serve as a powerful antidote to psychological stress.

Former Doordarshan Director Dr Shujath Ali Sufi termed loneliness ‘the biggest disease of our times’ and identified it as a root cause of depression. Early psychiatric consultation, he said, could save not only an individual’s life but also protect the well-being of family members.

Dr Fazil Hussain Parvez, Editor of Gawah, interwove reflections and commentary that sustained audience engagement throughout the nearly three-hour programme. Speakers collectively emphasised that many physical ailments have psychological origins and that simple acts of kindness, acknowledgment, and empathy within families and workplaces can prevent emotional distress.

The overarching message of the evening was clear: in an era shaped by artificial intelligence, digital distraction and social fragmentation, sustainable mental health depends not merely on clinical intervention but on faith, compassion, self-awareness, and the restoration of genuine human bonds.