Artisans selling Solapur Ganesh idols in city to make a fast buck

Hyderabad: Unlike in the past, the ‘murthyKalakar’ (artisan) who used to spend several days crafting the idols for the Ganesh Festival for city devotees, are procuring readymade idols from other States to earn more money effortlessly.



Ganesh idols from other States have sprouted in every nook and corner of the city, as the local artisans who have been crafting idols for many decades now sell those transported from Solapur (Maharashtra).

Earlier, the artisans, who used to start preparing idols at least three months before the festival and give final touches last, are showing less interest in making idols. They are engaged in selling readymade idols. They are making idols only on orders or customisation received from the devotees.

It has been observed that, in the city markets, including Dhoolpet, a hub of Murthy Kalakars, the Ganesh idols available this festive season are from neighbouring Maharashtra. These readymade idols are hitting the Hyderabad market. As per the Murthy Kalakars, who were crafting the idols for the last several decades during the festivals, are now selling the readymade idols which were available at low price compared to self-crafting.

Telangana Idol Makers’ Welfare Association vice-president Kailash Singh Hazari Murthy Kalakar said orders for making idols from the locals have gone down in the last few years. “Earlier we the Kalakars used to craft the idols and sell during the festival; but now if any artisan starts making idols without receiving orders from the city folks they are in huge loss,” he said, adding “we are facing a huge loss on making idols after spending lakhs of rupees; the effort goes waste.”

Singh said the artisans craft five foot idols and sell between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in the market. The readymade Ganesh procured from other States at a low price are being sold between Rs 15,000-20,000. “In the market traders-cum-artisans are selling idols at double and triple price with a tag of ‘Sholapur Ganesh’. Devotees who welcome ‘Ganpati Bappa’ to homes are also spending more money in purchasing idols brought from Solapur,” he added. According to traders in Dhoolpet, idols from Solapur and Nagpur have sprouted in every nook and corner of the city.