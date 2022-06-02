Aruna holds govt responsible for death of hospital going child

Hyderabad : National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Wednesday condemned atrocious behaviour of police personnel and causing death of a child.

The BJP leader said a family of Vangapalli in Yadadri district were coming to Hyderabad on Tuesday in a car to admit a seriously ill female child in Niloufer hospital at Nampally. Meanwhile, the police stopped the car and demanded that the family pay pending challan on the spot.

While the family was explaining the position and requested the cops to let them go, the seriously ill child breathed her last on the way.

Expressing grief over the incident, Aruna condemned the behaviour of the police personnel, who too have children, and held the State government responsible for the death of the child. She also demanded the State government to bring the erring police personnel to book.