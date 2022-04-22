Arvind dares KTR to get ready for cocaine test

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday dared TRS Working President KT Rama Rao to get ready for a cocaine test and also issue NOC for a CBI probe into the irregularities by rice millers in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here, he countered KTR's comments at Warangal public meeting. Taking objection to comments against BJP chief Bandi Sanjay that he consumes tobacco, Arvind said that he would take the responsibility of bringing Sanjay for a test to know facts, but Rao should also come for a cocaine test.

Regarding allegations of the Centre not releasing funds, he said the Centre gave Rs 1,67,647 crore to Telangana during the last seven and half years under devolution of Central funds. "Along with this, the Centre gave Rs 1,860 crore for 6.19 crore vaccine doses, Rs 2,961 crore for free ration during the pandemic, Rs 14,494 crore for railways. Besides, Rs 1,14,585 crore was given under food subsidy and Rs 92,000 crore for national highways.

The Centre spent Rs 3,94,147 crore on Telangana, which is Rs 28,350crore more than what the State had contributed. "I now challenge KTR, to prove me wrong or I will smash him with his own slippers," he asserted.

Arvind dared Rao to issue orders for demolition of the farmhouse at Janwada, which he termed illegal as per GO III. "If KTR claims to be honest, he should issue orders to demolish the farmhouse," he said. The MP demanded the State government to issue an NOC for ordering a CBI inquiry into irregularities by rice millers in the State.