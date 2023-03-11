As water woes set in, private tankers make a killing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Erratic water supply in most parts of the city and rising temperatures led to the growing demand for water tankers. The private water tankers seized this opportunity to increase the price. The normal price of a water tanker, with a capacity of 5000 litre, is around Rs 500 to Rs 600, but now they are charging Rs 1200 to Rs 1500.

Irregular and insufficient water supply has been a major issue for several weeks in various areas, including Tukaram Gate, Addagutta, Tarnaka, Qutubullapur, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally and others forced the locals to depend on private water tankers. Another major reason is HMWS&SB water tankers are delaying tosupply water to these localities.

Earlier during the summer in areas where there was an acute shortage of water, the water board sent free water tankers but this year they have stopped due to various reasons. The residents are rightfully worried about the grim situation as the summer season approaches. Several residents have to purchase water from private water tankers and charges for the same are exorbitantly high. "With the poor supply of water, we are forced to depend on private water tankers, from the past one week and they have doubled the prices from the existing ones. Earlier, they charged Rs 500 for 5000 litres, presently they are charging Rs 1200. We have lodged a complaint on several occasions to increase water frequency in our areas and urged them to take stern action on private tankers, but authorities have failed to address grievances," said Vinay, resident of Addagutta.

"Private tankers are very well aware that people living in Jeedimetla area don't get adequate water supply from HMWS&SB and Water Board as they never supply water on time, so we are forced to spend exorbitantly to get drinking water. In the coming days, private suppliers will increase the price. It will be better if the water Board takes stern action against them," said Srinivas Reddy, resident of

Jeedimetla.

Our prices are a little high because we are receiving calls from the interior parts of the city too, it is due to fuel and labour cost, said Ramesh(name changed) , staff of a private water tanker agency.

Meanwhile, according to officials of HMWS&SB, for the past one-week the water board is receiving on an average 150 calls daily regarding water tankers.

At present, the HMWS&SB is delivering tankers within 48 hours of consumer request.