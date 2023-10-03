  • Menu
Asha workers stages protest at Gangula’s residence

Asha workers have been on strike for a few days under the auspices of CITU. They demanded job security and PF

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed on Tuesday morning at Minister Gangula Kamalakar's house after Asha workers staged a dharna in front of his house demanding that they be regularized and given minimum wages.

Asha workers have been on strike for a few days under the auspices of CITU. They demanded job security and PF. At the time when the minister was in the house, Asha workers started the agitation. The police were immediately alerted and the cops were roped in to stop the agitation of the Asha workers. They were arrested and taken to the police station.

