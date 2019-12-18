ASI receives 10 lakh for dargah renovation

Nampally: Telangana State Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem handed over a final cheque for Rs 10 lakh for the repairs and renovation of Dargah-e-Hazrat Syed Shah Raju Qattal Hussaini to the TS Archaeology Department Deputy Director B Narayana on Tuesday. For repairs and renovation, a total amount of Rs 50 lakh were sanctioned and Rs 40 lakh were released earlier.

Syed Shah Yousuf Mohammed ul Hussain, and famously known as Syed Shah Raju Qattal was born in year 1593 and died on 1681 (born on 1002 Hijri and died on 1092 Hijri according to Islamic calendar). The tomb was built by Abul Hasan Tanasha, the last ruler of the Qutub Shahi dynasty, in the memory of his mentor Shah Raju, who had foretold Tanashah's elevation to the throne.

It is one of the oldest dargahs and the biggest tomb in Old City, the dome of the tomb is 164ft high, supported by 110 pillars made of single stone, with each of them 25ft in height. The last repairs on the dargah were carried out in 2010, before it received the INTACH heritage award.