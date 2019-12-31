Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Atrocities against weaker sections not probed fast

Atrocities against weaker sections not probed fast
Highlights

Leaders of SC, ST, minority and BC bodies held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the growing atrocities against the members of their communities.

Adarshnagar: Leaders of SC, ST, minority and BC bodies held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the growing atrocities against the members of their communities. Mala Mahanadu president G Chennaiah, MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga, MLC Ramulu Naik, Erukala Sangam president Kuthadi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and others attended the meeting. The meeting demanded that the state government establish fast-track courts to hear such cases and hand over the cases where offenders were absconding to the CBI.

The leaders alleged partiality in handling atrocity cases related to the downtrodden sections, pointing out the rapid response shown in the case of 'Disha' recently. They demanded that the government provide necessary support to the victims' families by providing jobs and financial assistance. They also demanded judicial powers to the SC, the ST, the minority and the BC Commissions. The meeting decided to conduct a huge public meeting in the city to rally the public on various issues.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP
160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease...
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...


Top