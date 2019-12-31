Atrocities against weaker sections not probed fast

Adarshnagar: Leaders of SC, ST, minority and BC bodies held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the growing atrocities against the members of their communities. Mala Mahanadu president G Chennaiah, MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga, MLC Ramulu Naik, Erukala Sangam president Kuthadi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and others attended the meeting. The meeting demanded that the state government establish fast-track courts to hear such cases and hand over the cases where offenders were absconding to the CBI.

The leaders alleged partiality in handling atrocity cases related to the downtrodden sections, pointing out the rapid response shown in the case of 'Disha' recently. They demanded that the government provide necessary support to the victims' families by providing jobs and financial assistance. They also demanded judicial powers to the SC, the ST, the minority and the BC Commissions. The meeting decided to conduct a huge public meeting in the city to rally the public on various issues.