Attack on Sec'bad rly station: BJP blames State govt for Intelligence failure

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday condemned the attack on Secunderabad railway station. Terming the incident as a conspiracy, he alleged that the agitators hatched a perfect plan to attack the railway station.

In a statement here, Bandi claimed that the aspirants of armed forces' jobs planned to hold a peaceful agitation and added that some anti-social elements entered the railway station and vandalised it in the garb of the agitators.

He alleged that the State government had completely failed in finding out the plans of the agitators. Sanjay wondered as to what the State Intelligence department was doing when thousands of the agitators were gathering at the railway station?

He said the State police department failed to find out about the carrying of lethal weapons like iron rods and petrol bottles by the agitators into the railway station. He said all people were aware who were behind destruction of railway station. Stating that the Union government has developed the Secunderabad railway station into one of the beautiful railway stations in the country by spending crores of rupees, he said the entire railway station was reduced to ashes within hours.