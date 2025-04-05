Australian delegation visits city to explore partnerships

Hyderabad: A delegation from Australia, comprising 19 members from 13 institutes, recently visited Hyderabad to showcase Australia’s skilling capabilities in technologies, the green economy, and infrastructure. Organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the visit aimed to foster two-way market understanding and build partnerships between Australian and Indian institutions, universities, and corporate providers.

The delegation’s visit began on April 1 in New Delhi with the launch of the Australia-India Skills Summit 2025. The summit featured programmes in three cities: New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

The event included thought leadership sessions, market updates, site visits, policy briefings, business roundtables, and networking opportunities.

Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Austrade, said, “Australia has a reputation for world-class vocational education, skills, and training. Our skills training sector is designed by industry for industry. This delegation has brought together experts from both nations to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions in skills development. “We are confident that this visit will enhance the Australia-India relationship in the future skills sector.” Australia boasts a diverse and specialised skills training sector, including publicly owned technical and further education (TAFE) institutes, dual-sector universities, privately owned training providers, edtech platforms, and enterprise training providers.

As India aims to become the skill capital of the world, strategic partnerships with global leaders like Australia will be crucial in equipping its workforce with future-ready skills, he added.