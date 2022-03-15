Austrian Parliament team to call on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation of the Austrian Parliament is visiting Hyderabad on March 15.

It will call on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The delegation comprises top dignitaries like the Austria Parliament's National Council (lower House) president Wofgang Sobotka, Federal Council (upper House) president Christine Schwarz-Fuchs.

Members of the Austrian Parliament, ambassador of Austria Katharina Weiser will also be part of the 19-member delegation.

The Governor will hold discussions with the delegation on bilateral issues of mutual importance.