Avert quick fixes, go for long-term solution to air pollution : Experts

Hyderabad: As the city’s air quality fluctuates between moderate and unsatisfactory each year, experts warn that short-term measures like air purifiers and smog towers are insufficient to control pollution levels. They emphasise the importance of first identifying the precise sources of pollution and advocate for implementing long-term strategies to effectively address the issue.

Currently, Hyderabad’s air quality is 12.9 times higher than the WHO's annual guideline value. Although the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has established over 14 monitoring stations, they fall short in covering pollution levels across the entire city effectively. Public policy advisor Narasimha Reddy stressed the need for long-term solutions to air pollution, including controlling vehicular movement, promoting public transport, implementing proper garbage segregation methods instead of burning, and developing dust-proof roads. He criticised policymakers for failing to address the root causes of air pollution, instead relying on temporary measures.

He highlighted, “Our pollution control board is not equipped to handle the problem. It often focuses on permits and loosely enforces industrial standards.”

Vedhakumar Manikonda, an environmentalist, said, “Air pollution travels across regions and crosses boundaries based on climate and geography. To tackle this effectively, identifying pollution sources in each locality is essential, but the State government is falling short in this effort. In metropolitan areas like Hyderabad, dust-proof roads and dust-control measures during construction—such as using best practices to prevent dust from entering the air—are necessary. However, these methods are not being implemented effectively due to insufficient enforcement by policymakers. Another critical factor is reducing emissions at their source, particularly within industries, and controlling pollution in water bodies like nalas. Ensuring equity and fairness in decision-making is also crucial. Industries should ideally be located far from urban areas, and all industrial locations must comply with environmental policies set by the Pollution Control Board (PCB).”

“Time and again, we have emphasised the need for long-term solutions to address pollution, yet the state government has struggled to implement them. Now, as our city risks facing a pollution crisis similar to that of the national capital, it is imperative for policymakers to develop concrete, effective solutions to curb pollution,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of identifying accurate sources, Saroj Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Science at Berhampur University, stated, "We must first understand the sources of air pollution, which is quite challenging, as these sources vary from one location to another. Understanding pollution sources is crucial to effectively addressing air quality issues, yet this information is not available in a systematic manner. While it’s widely known that pollution stems from industrial waste, agricultural activities, and more, the primary sources specific to each state or region remain unclear. An emission inventory, a key tool for identifying pollution sources, would be instrumental in this effort. Unfortunately, it’s disappointing that no city currently has such detailed data available.”