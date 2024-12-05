Avinash College of Commerce Observes World AIDS Day with Awareness Rally

The NSS Unit of Avinash College of Commerce, Himayatnagar observed World AIDS with an awareness rally, promoting solidarity with those affected by the virus. The event, themed "One World, One Fight. End HIV Together," aimed to educate the community about the importance of education, prevention, and support for those living with HIV/AIDS alongside rendering tribute to those who lost their lives to HIV/ AIDS.

The rally commenced from the Avinash College Campus, Himayatnagar and proceeded towards the Ambedkar statue, with around 100 NSS student volunteers accompanied by Principal of Avinash College of Commerce, Himayat nagar branch, Dr YSS Savitri Devi, NSS program officer of the college, NSS faculty coordinators along with student volunteers participated in the rally. Dr YSS Savitri Devi, addressed the participants on the importance of creating awareness on AIDS, prevention and sharing knowledge and also the need to have empathy towards those affected by it.

Through this initiative, the NSS Unit of Avinash College of Commerce reaffirmed its social responsibility by empowering individuals with knowledge and skills to prevent HIV/AIDS."