Awards galore for Hyderabad at Smart Cities Expo

Adarsh Nagar: Hyderabad is awarded in three different categories in the 28th Convergence India 2021 International Exhibition and 6th Smart cities India Expo held during March 24-26, 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Officials B M Santhosh, MD, HGCL,B Santhosh, AC, SWM, GHMC, and Vamsi Konduju, Manager Outreach-NIUM from the MA&UD department, received the awards in New Delhion Friday.

Green & Clean City Award

HMDA has taken up the development and beautification of stormwater drain underneath Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufgudanalas. The area proposed for development is about 5 acres of 400 metres length wherein the nala is flowing with sewage from the up streams.

Waste Disposal Project Award

The project comprises a city-wide network of fully mechanized Secondary Collection and Transport Points (SCTPs); It is India's most technologically advanced and environment-friendly MSW collection and transport system.

It is the first time in India that smart vehicles, coupled with portable self-compactors and hermetically sealed waste containers are being used for safe waste transport.

Startup Award for WE HUB

WE HUB is a one of its kind initiative has been that instrumental in empowering the women. It has created a supportive community for aspiring women entrepreneurs where they can interact with venture capitalists for funding, connect with corporates for scaling up their business.