Awareness campaign launched against drug abuse

Hyderabad: In a powerful and emotional show of solidarity on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Tempest Advertising launched an awareness initiative titled ‘Silent No More’. The initiative was aimed at encouraging individuals battling drug addiction to speak up, seek help, and take the first step toward recovery.

Standing by the company’s theme for the year – ‘Go Mad for Good’, employees from Tempest Advertising took to the streets of Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore and Mumbai holding placards and banners with the campaign’s message, urging individuals to acknowledge the issue, talk it out, and choose a better path. Messages such as “Every Scar Has a Story” and “You Don’t Need Dope to Be Happy” echoed through the visuals, offering both hope and solidarity.