AYUSH protocols to fight black fungus

Hyderabad: In the wake of spreading of deadly black fungus complications among Covid patients, the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) Ministry has developed two special medical protocols to provide treatment to the critically-ill patients.

Ayush Director Dr Alagu Varshini on Thursday announced the launch of the medical protocols for the treatment of black fungus victims. The first protocol proposed the use of prophylactic Ayurveda medicine to help patients who are at high risk due to black fungus . The medicine will help the patient to strengthen inner immunity. Along with this, specific food and activity will also be required.

"Ayurvedic medicines will help strengthen the individual's immunity and help them fight the disease in two ways. One is to get prophylactic care and another is to help the patients reduce their hospital stay and by reducing mortality rate."

Dr Varshini said that a team of Ayurveda experts was constituted to study the possibility of helping public at large to fight black fungus - Mucormycosis- both for prophylactic care and adjuvant care. She asserted that black fungus patients need special care and adding some Ayurvedic medicines will help them in quick recovery and reduce morbidity and mortality rate.

She further said that special Ayurvedic medicines will also be given at Gandhi Hospital and Government ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) Hospital under the supervision of two expert teams to black fungus patients soon. Preventive Ayurvedic medicines will be distributed at Dr BRKR Government Ayurveda College & Govt Ayurveda Hospital in the city and also in all Government Ayurvedic Dispensaries across the state.