Azhar requests allocation of land for burial ground

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President Mohammad Azharuddin has requested for allocation of land for a graveyard for Muslims in the Jubilee Hills constituency, highlighting that there has been a long-standing demand for such a facility.

On Wednesday, he met with Waqf Board Chairman Azmathullah Hussaini and submitted a formal request for the allocation of land for a graveyard for Muslims.

On this occasion, Azharuddin stated that the existing graveyard in Sanjay Nagar, adjacent to the Sriram Nagar slum, is insufficient to meet the needs of the community.

He urged that a portion of the nearby quarry land be allocated for the graveyard. He also requested that local officials visit the area and consult with Muslim community leaders.

In response, Azmathullah Hussaini assured that he would soon visit the site, assess land availability, and take steps to resolve the issue.