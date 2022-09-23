‘Azmat-e-Mustafa,’ a peace mission conference to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is necessary to dispel misgivings to pull down the wall of hatred amongMuslims and other communities to restore communal harmony in the country and this is possible only when the fellow countrymen understand and respects each others religion. Hence to understand the correct teachings of Islam and the life the Prophet of Islam, the Al-Hidaya Organisation has launched a three-month mission to reform the Muslim society, train the youth in line with the noble character of the Prophet and distribute literature about the life and teachings of the Prophet of Islam in a simple and understandable language.

Maulana Habeeb Husaini, President, Al Hidaya Organisation announced on Thursday that the Azmat-e-Mustafa conference scheduled to be held on September 24 will send a message to the world that Islam means only peace and amity.

Maulana Habeeb said that India is the best example of love, harmony and religious tolerance. With an objective in view, the 'Azmat-e-Mustafa' will be held at Red Rose function hall in Nampally. People belonging to different faiths and schools of thought would be invited in this programme. Books on the Prophet's biography in Urdu, Telugu and other languages will also be distributed in inter-faith group meetings.

He said absence of right information and misleading propaganda is leading to ill feelings towards Islam and Muslim and the Prophet of Islam is being unnecessarily targeted. Efforts of Al-Hidaya will hopefully change the situation in the country. Maulana Ale Rasool said that the educated and intellectual section among non-Muslims have always shown respect to the Prophet of Islam. Many foreign poets have written 'Naat' in praise of the Prophet while many have written researched articles. This shows that fellow countrymen, on the whole, are in favour of religious tolerance.