Baby shower ceremony at anganwadi
Nagole: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud participated in a baby shower ceremony held at an anganwadi centre in Blinds Colony in Nagole division on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated the anganwadi staff for conducting such programmes. Anganwadi teacher Lalitha, ward members Uma Devi, Anjamma, Lakshmi, Andalu, Vasantha, Suvarna and others were present.
