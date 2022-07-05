Badangpet Mayor, two corporators join Congress

Hyderabad: Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Parijatha Narasimha Reddy, 20th division Corporator Sudarshan Reddy and 23rd division Corporator Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on Monday. Rahul welcomed the trio into the party fold.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC secretary and former MLA of the party Ch Vamshichand Reddy were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party failed to solve the public problems in the towns and added that the State government also failed in providing basic amenities in the towns. He said the local leaders were forced to make the rounds of the TRS party leaders for even solving small problems and several leaders were leaving the ruling party as they were not able to solve the public problems despite being a part of the party.

Revanth made it clear that the State witnessed development between 2004 to 2014 during the Congress rule. He said they introduced several welfare programmes during their party's rule and added that their party had played an important role in the development of Hyderabad. He said the Congress government developed ORR project, Shamshabad International Airport, PVNR Expressway and several other projects.

Referring to the promises of the TRS that it would transform Hyderabad into a global city, he said the State capital was getting inundated even for a small rain in the TRS party's rule. He said Rahul Gandhi asked the new entrants to fight on public problems.

Targeting the Centre, he alleged that the Union government was breaking the back of the poor people by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and gas. Revanth alleged that the BJP held its national executive committee meeting only to divert the attention of the people of the country from glaring public problems.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he did not talk about the problems faced by the State in his address to the people of the State at the public meeting? He alleged that both the TRS and the BJP were playing dramas and added that the TRS party was not pointing out the mistakes of the BJP government while noting that PM Modi had also not criticised the TRS party in his speech.

Mayor Parijatha Reddy said although she won as the Congress candidate, she joined the TRS in order to solve public problems. She said she was finding it difficult to even solve minor public problems and added that she was completely disappointed with the attitude of the TRS party leaders towards her.