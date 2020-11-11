Badangpet under total surveillance, 100 new CC cameras in place

Badangpet: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, inaugurated 100 CCTV cameras installed in three colonies of Badangpet Municipal Corporation area limits with a cost of Rs 14,50,000 on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha Indra Reddy said CCTVs had played a key role in catching several offenders red handed and speeded up the investigation process of many sensational cases too. "CCTV cameras help the police identify people participating in crimes, their style of committing the offence, which makes investigation easier, and justice can be delivered fast. It was a great initiative where the citizens, with the help of police, came forward and installed CCTV cameras for the security of all citizens," she said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy also applauded the Mayor and corporators for taking initiation to install CCTV cameras under the limits of Badangpet Municipality. She made an appeal to the public to join hands for safer Rachakonda and also appealed to the local public representatives to ensure installation of more cameras in the remaining colonies of Badangpet Municipality and keep it the safest place in the State. The Minister also ensured the installation of CCTV cameras in Maheshwaram Assembly segment with cooperation of citizens, government and non-government organisations.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the CCTV cameras became an important aspect of modern-day policing and almost 67 % of the crimes were being detected with the help of CCTV cameras.

He urged the citizens and public representatives to come forward and install more cameras in their respective areas. He appealed to the Mayor and other public representatives to make the Badangpet Municipality as the first one to have 100 % CCTV network coverage area.

These cameras were installed at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime prone areas. As on today, there are 317 community CC cameras and 3,106 Nenu Saitham cameras have been installed under the limits of Meerpet Police Station.

In the recent past, snatching cases, house burglary and robbery cases were detected through CCTV footages and the stolen properties were recovered, the Commissioner said.

Badangpet Mayor Ch Parijatha Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Mayor Ibram Shekar, Vanasthalipuram ACP M Shankaraiah, Meerpet Inspector Mahendra Reddy and others participated in this programme.