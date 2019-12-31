Bagh Lingampally: Mahmood Ali distributes Kalyana, Shaadi cheques

Bagh Lingampally: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali distributed Kalayana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 222 beneficiaries from Musheerabad constituency at a programme here on Tuesday. Local MLA Muta Gopal, corporators Muta Padma Naresh, Aqil Ahmed and Edla Bhagyalakshmi attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mahmood Ali said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao should be given full credit for implementing most number of welfare schemes in Telangana state. The state, under the able leadership of CM KCR, had been witnessing tremendous growth in all sectors. Many leaders of erstwhile united state warned that Telangana may witness anarchy and may face acute shortage of electricity, but as soon as he became CM, KCR ensured that people receive 24 hours of electricity, he said.

Praising the CM for maintaining communal harmony in the state, he said that the state remained peaceful devoid of any communal disturbances as in past. MROs of Musheerabad and Himayatnagar, TRS leaders Muta Jaisimha, Edla Haribabu Yadav, Sharif, Resham Mallesh, Sirigiri Shyam, Shahid, Munawar and others were present on the occasion.