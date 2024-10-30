Bahujan Samaj Party appoints new leaders in Malakpet constituency

In a significant development, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has appointed new leaders in the Malakpet constituency. Under the auspices of P. Y. Giri Maharaj, the party's Hyderabad district president, Soorakanti Suman Das has been appointed as the in-charge of Malakpet constituency, while Dandi Kiran has been appointed as the constituency president.

The appointments were made official during a meeting attended by prominent party leaders, including Alugolu Ramesh, Hyderabad district in-charge, and Manik Rao. The meeting also saw the participation of senior BSP leaders, including Nimma Raj Kumar, Hyderabad district treasurer, Ravi Kishan Maharaj, Yakatpura constituency president, and Katipaka Suresh.

The appointments aim to strengthen the party's presence in the Malakpet constituency and prepare for upcoming elections.











