Bairamalguda: Plea to resume road laying

Bairamalguda: CC road works in Road No.1 in Altaf Nagar, which were recently inaugurated by MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, were kept on hold due to the festival. GHMC staff dug up the old roads on January 11 and from the second day there is no progress in works. Locals are requesting officials to resume the works at the earliest.

"I can't understand why they started the work one day before the festival. It would be better for us, if they start after pongal. We are not able to park our vehicles as the ramp to our house was also removed," says Anji, a resident of Altaf Nagar