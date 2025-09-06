Balapur Laddu sold for whooping Rs. 35 lakhs

In a thrilling display of devotion and competition, this year's Balapur Laddu auction in Bhagyanagaram has captured the attention of many. The precious laddu prasad was sold for an astonishing Rs. 35 lakhs, with Lingala Dasharatha Gowda of Karmanghat emerging as the successful bidder.

The auction witnessed a significant increase in price compared to last year, when the laddu was sold for Rs. 30.01 lakhs by BJP state leader Kolan Shankar Reddy of Balapur. This year’s sale represented a rise of Rs. 4.99 lakhs over 2022’s amount.

Gowda expressed his joy, stating that he has been attempting to acquire the Balapur laddu for the past six years and feels that the Lord has finally shown him mercy. The excitement surrounding the auction illustrates the enduring significance of this cherished ritual in the community.