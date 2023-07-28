Live
Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
Baldia babus keep tabs on rising Musi river level
• They urge inhabitants on Musi banks to remain cautious and obey instructions of officials of various departments to avoid any untoward incident.
Hyderabad: Even as four gates each of two reservoirs---Osmansagar and Himayatsaga---were releasing surplus waters, civic authorities kept tabs on the rising levels of the Musi river. They urged the inhabitants on the Musi banks to remain cautious and obey instructions of officials of various departments to avoid any untoward incident. They asked those crossing the bridges over the river to take note of flood situation.
The water levels at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat causeway (small bridge), almost touched the bridge prompting authorities to alert people living in the vicinity.
Even those on other areas on the Musi banks, including Jiyaguda, Puranapul, Durganagar and Saroornagar, were alerted .
Authorities made plans to ensure people are evacuated before flooding. “The field traffic cops are constantly observing and monitoring the flood level,” said KPV Raju, ACP (Admn) Hyderabad Traffic Police.
Meanwhile, authorities also closed exit 2 & 7 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) due to water logging. “#ORR Exit 2 & 7 closed due to water logging. .please avoid them. We will try and open them asap,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary.
HMWSSB Managing Director Dana Kishore visited the localities where the board has taken up upgradation work, including the areas near Nilofer Hospital in Lakdikapul and Bazarghat. He instructed officials to ensure sewage does not get mixed with tap water and to make sure all complaints are resolved in time.