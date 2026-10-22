Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika’s Ranabaali Latest Collection Report

Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Deverakonda arrived in the theatres with his most-awaited movie Ranabaali on 16th October on the occasion of Dussehra festival. Being a complete pre-Independence action drama, the movie bagged a decent response at the ticket windows and is running successfully in the theatres.

Going with the latest collection report, this movie joined 50 crore club within 6 days. As of now, the movie is screened across 2,232 shows on day 6 and earned Rs 5.56 crores today. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 48.90 Crores and India net collections to Rs 42.05 Crores. On the whole, the movie worldwide gross collection is pushed to Rs 59.65 crores with the addition of overseas gross.

The makers are expecting the movie to join 100 crores club if it continues the successful run in the theatres till Diwali. Going with the plot it showcases the deadly and cruel British rulers who killed, raped and brutally kicked our people and finally forced them to starve. They created the artificial famine and left the people do die. They also made the people to work in their mines and killed them brutally if they go against them. But Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali fights for his people and also starts killing the British officers in the same way.