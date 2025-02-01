Bandh observed in Goshamahal against OGH construction

Hyderabad: A bandh took place in the Goshamahal area on Friday to protest against the proposed construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal. The business establishments in and around the locality were shut down and wore a deserted look.

The entire Goshamahal area came to a standstill, with traders and residents coming together to oppose the hospital in the area. They argue that the construction of the new Osmania Hospital building will disrupt their livelihoods and severely impact the area’s daily functioning.

The bandh was called by the Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi; the protests highlight concerns that the large-scale tertiary hospital would have significant repercussions on local trade, traffic flow, and the environment. “Our business will suffer, traffic congestion will increase, and there will be a substantial environmental impact,” said the Samithi members.

In response to the bandh call, a large number of police personnel were deployed in Goshamahal to maintain order, as threats emerged to prevent the State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from attending the foundation laying ceremony.

Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi president Purushottam was under house arrest to prevent further escalation. Also, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and Mir Firasat Ali Baqri, a senior BJP leader in Old City, were under house arrest. The BJP urged the government to build the hospital in the area behind the existing Osmania Hospital.

Goshamahal TDP leader KD Dinesh said that CM A Revanth Reddy should emulate AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who shifted Musheerabad jail and constructed Gandhi Hospital. He wanted the Chief Minister to shift Chanchalguda jail and construct the new Osmania Hospital at that place.