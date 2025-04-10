Bandi launches Bharata Vahini mobile app

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, on Wednesday, launched the Bharata Vahini mobile app. This application has been developed by Bharathi Seva Trust Management.

Dr Shiva Subramanyam, Chairman of Bharathi Seva Trust, said that along with the histories of over 50 Indian Rishi scientists, which are part of the Sanatana Hindu tradition and unknown to modern society, the Bhagavad Gita - 18 chapters, Valmiki Ramayana - seven cantos, Mahabharata - 18 parvas, and Ashtadasa Puranas, and MP3 stotras of Hindu deities are available in this “Bharata Vahini mobile app.”

This app can be used in Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil languages and it can be installed from the Google Play Store, he added.