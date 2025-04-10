Live
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
- Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects
Bandi launches Bharata Vahini mobile app
Highlights
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, on Wednesday, launched the Bharata Vahini mobile app. This application has been...
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, on Wednesday, launched the Bharata Vahini mobile app. This application has been developed by Bharathi Seva Trust Management.
Dr Shiva Subramanyam, Chairman of Bharathi Seva Trust, said that along with the histories of over 50 Indian Rishi scientists, which are part of the Sanatana Hindu tradition and unknown to modern society, the Bhagavad Gita - 18 chapters, Valmiki Ramayana - seven cantos, Mahabharata - 18 parvas, and Ashtadasa Puranas, and MP3 stotras of Hindu deities are available in this “Bharata Vahini mobile app.”
This app can be used in Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil languages and it can be installed from the Google Play Store, he added.
Next Story