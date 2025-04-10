  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bandi launches Bharata Vahini mobile app

Bandi launches Bharata Vahini mobile app
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, on Wednesday, launched the Bharata Vahini mobile app. This application has been...

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, on Wednesday, launched the Bharata Vahini mobile app. This application has been developed by Bharathi Seva Trust Management.

Dr Shiva Subramanyam, Chairman of Bharathi Seva Trust, said that along with the histories of over 50 Indian Rishi scientists, which are part of the Sanatana Hindu tradition and unknown to modern society, the Bhagavad Gita - 18 chapters, Valmiki Ramayana - seven cantos, Mahabharata - 18 parvas, and Ashtadasa Puranas, and MP3 stotras of Hindu deities are available in this “Bharata Vahini mobile app.”

This app can be used in Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil languages and it can be installed from the Google Play Store, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick