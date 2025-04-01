Bandi Sanjay condemns lathi-charge on UoH students

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, lashed out at the police for their indiscriminate lathi charge on students protesting to protect Hyderabad Central University (HCU) lands.

Addressing the media on Monday, he posed a series of questions to the chief minister, asking “Does the Chief Minister have no humanity? Students are protesting to safeguard HCU lands, and you are beating them like criminals? Are you dragging girls by their hair and thrashing them mercilessly? Is this governance and selling lands and taking loans the only way to run the state? “Is your job only to amass wealth by selling public lands worth thousands of crores? Will you leave nothing for future generations? If this is the case, why do we even need you? Even KA Paul would do the same job!” Bandi Sanjay lashed out.

Bandi Sanjay, who arrived at the BJP state office for a meeting with state office bearers and district presidents, addressed the media and responded to the queries.

The Union Minister said that anyone who saw the lathi charge on students at Hyderabad Central University yesterday can not remain unaffected. “Everyone’s eyes welled up with tears. But Congress leaders think they have done something great. It seems the Chief Minister lacks even basic humanity. Students were only protesting for the protection of university lands, yet they were beaten ruthlessly. Girls were dragged by their hair and brutally assaulted.” What kind of governance is this and do you need to sell lands just to pay salaries this month, he asked CM Revanth Reddy.

He further slammed the police: “When ABVP students were protesting, you stormed into their rooms and assaulted them? Do you think you can unleash tyranny at will? Action must be taken against the police officers responsible for the lathi charge. An inquiry into the entire incident must be conducted immediately. And what is the Education Commission doing? Aren’t they supposed to speak up about education-related issues? Why have they fallen silent? Are they staying quiet because they too are getting commissions from these land deals worth thousands of crores? They must clarify their stance.”

Bandi Sanjay questioned the very need to sell university lands:

“Why is there even a need to sell university lands? Who gave you the right to sell them? Why should governance depend on selling public assets? If that is the case, even KA Paul could run the government! Why didn’t you announce before elections that you would sell lands and public assets? If you had, you wouldn’t have gotten a single vote! Therefore, the decision to auction HCU lands must be withdrawn immediately. The BJP fully supports the students protesting for this cause.”