Bandi Sanjay condemns police lathi-charge on unemployed

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condemned the alleged police high-handedness towards Group-I aspirants and stated that the Congress government in the state is making a mistake by confronting unemployed youth.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar on Friday, he demanded the scrapping of GO No. 29, as it is harmful to SC, ST, and OBC reservations. He cautioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy about some Congress leaders who are waiting like Brutus to remove him and occupy his position, hoping that the issues related to Group-I candidates and unemployment will escalate into a major controversy that could threaten his government’s stability.

He urged the immediate rectification of the mistake made with the issuance of GO No. 29. He said that the police baton charge on the Group-I candidates indicates that the Congress government should have handled the situation with more compassion rather than using force against the unemployed. He alleged that the unemployed were dragged and beaten up and questioned what wrong they had committed.

The unemployed from different districts of the state come to Hyderabad, spending lakhs of rupees to receive coaching for the examinations. However, GO No. 29 has become a major hurdle for them. He described it as an ill-conceived decision by the Congress.

Questioning the need for not rescheduling the Group-I examinations, he mentioned that although he is a Union Minister, "On the directions of the state BJP chief, G. Kishan Reddy, he will go as an ordinary party worker to express his support for the agitating Group-I candidates and the unemployed," he added.

The Union Minister highlighted that Group-I posts have remained vacant for the past 10 years, and there is no difference between BRS and Congress in their promises to the unemployed. Furthermore, he accused BRS of misleading the unemployed by issuing false job notifications. "It is a shame that BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao and his party are projecting themselves as the brand ambassadors of the unemployed."

On the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRFDP), he accused the Congress and Communists of attacking the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, for selling the state to the World Bank. "Today, the same Congress is bowing before the World Bank for a loan for the MRFDP," he remarked. He termed BRS leader KTR's presentation on Musi development a joke. The Karimnagar MP questioned BRS for failing to fulfill its promises to the people regarding Musi development.

Sanjay Kumar also criticized HYDRA for releasing survey numbers in the name of illegal layouts, causing panic among people. He clarified that the BJP opposes the implementation of the MRFDP without first ensuring the rehabilitation and resettlement of the 11,000 families that would be affected. He added that the government had collected stamp duty from people to register plots and had allowed construction.