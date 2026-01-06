YSRCP protest over R’seema lift project leads to arrests in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tension prevailed in Tirupati on Monday after police arrested YSR Congress Party leaders and workers during a protest against the reported stoppage of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. The protest was held in front of the Tirupati District Collectorate and was led by YSRCP Tirupati constituency in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy. The demonstration was sparked by recent comments made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, which suggested that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project had been halted. Protesters alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government had paused the project under pressure from Telangana and demanded that the State protect Rayalaseema’s water rights. Raising slogans against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the protesters accused the government of failing to safeguard the region’s share of Krishna river waters. Abhinay Reddy said stopping the project was a serious blow to Rayalaseema and called for an immediate and clear response from the State government. He explained that the project was conceived by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lift up to three tmcft of water per day from the Srisailam reservoir at the 800-foot level to support major irrigation needs in Rayalaseema.

Former SVETA Chairman Bhuman and Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who also spoke at the protest, warned that even a reduction of one tmcft of water could have a major impact on agriculture and drinking water supply in the region. Following the arrests, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy rushed to the Tiruchanoor police station. He strongly criticised the police action, calling it suppression of a peaceful democratic protest. Describing the arrests as unjust, he demanded the immediate release of Abhinay Reddy and other leaders. The MP said the YSR Congress Party would continue its agitation until decisions that harm Rayalaseema’s interests are withdrawn. Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum convenor M Purushotham Reddy cautioned the state government against political statements that may strengthen Telangana’s objections to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. In a statement, he urged the State to firmly assert its water rights, continue the project, secure pending approvals, and release funds to protect Rayalaseema’s interests.