People must follow traffic rules, says Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Monday said that people must follow the traffic rules while proceeding in the vehicles on the roads.

The Minister flagged off the road safety awareness camp as part of national road safety month celebrations at municipal office in Atmakur town on Monday.

While stating that most of the road accidents occur due to human failures, the Minister stressed the need for vehicles to compulsorily follow guidelines especially proceeding on national and state highways to rescue themselves from road accidents in the interest of their families.

The Minister opined that it will be mandatory to bring awareness to the students pursuing studies in schools and colleges as now it has become common practice as even minors were driving two-wheelers and cars encouraged by their parents.

Atmakur RDO Pavani, officials from APSRTC, RTO and police departments were present.