Bandi Sanjay Kumar dares CM KCR to punish those involved

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to order the arrest of all those involved in the drug bust case. Alleging the involvement of TRS leaders in the drug menace, Bandi said he was ready to reveal the names of those from the TRS taking drugs and asked whether the CM was ready to take action against them.

He alleged that many of those involved in the drug case were related to TRS. "It has become a routine to create high drama in the name of investigation and diluting the case afterwards," he said. The BJP leader accused the TRS chief of leaving the governance of the State to the winds and letting Telangana drown in the drug menace. "While his son (Minister KT Rama Rao) is after his daddy for the CM seat, the daddy is stoking the flames over paddy to save his own seat," he mocked. The Karimnagar MP urged people to think over how the TRS chief belittled and abused the BJP for demanding to resolve people's problems, procure paddy, construct sports stadia and fill government vacancies.

Bandi said that the main objective of his second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra starting from April 14, was meant to end the KCR's family-run dictatorial and corrupt rule in Telangana. He asked all sections of people in the State to join the Yatra.

Earlier, the BJP MP inaugurated the 'Prime Minister Cup-2022', a cricket tourney organised under the aegis of Palamuru Charitable Trust at Shadnagar. Appreciating the initiative and participation of 400 teams in the event, he said that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving top priority and encouraging sports through 'Khelo Bharat'.