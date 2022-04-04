Bandi Sanjay Kumar launches 'Prime Minister Cup Cricket Tournament-2022'

Rangareddy: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay launched the 'Prime Minister Cup Cricket Tournament 2022' on Sunday at Shadnagar. Ex MP Jithender Reddy and Rangareddy district BJP president Bokka Narsimha Reddy also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that tournaments like these give hope and confidence to thousands of cricketers that now their game will be recognized and noticed. He also congratulated the Palamuru Charitable trust president Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy for organising the cricket tournament. Later, Bandi Sanjay lashed out at TRS government and questioned if government has guts to arrest all those involved in recent drugs case. Bandi said that he will disclose the names of TRS leaders and their family members those involved in the case if proper action is not taken. When driving vehicle after consuming alcohol is crime, what do you call when state CM who rules the State after consuming alcohol, Sanjay questioned. He expressed confidence that BJP will gain power in forthcoming Assembly elections in the State.

State BJP youth leader Mithun Reddy, Shadnagar BJP in-charge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta, Chetla Venkatesh, BJP leaders, activists and others were also present.