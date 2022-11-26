Bandi Sanjay Kumar's fifth phase of yatra from Nov 28 to Dec 17

Hyderabad: The fifth phase of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will cover 222.6 km in Adilabad, Nizambad and Karimnagar districts passing through the Assembly constituencies.

Addressing the media here on Friday, State BJP vice-president and 'yatra Pramukh, Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy and T Veerender Goud, BJP State official spokesperson, and yatra saha pramukh, said it will start from Mudhole on November 28 and end at Karimnagar on December 17.

Dr. Reddy said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest for the public meeting on the inaugural day of the yatra.

It was also decided to hold public meetings in every assembly constituency in a big way. Union ministers and national leaders of the party would attend the meetings. On the concluding day, a mammoth public meeting was planned at SRR College grounds. Permission from the police has already been sought for the yatra and the public meetings, he added.

The BJP leader said the first four phases of the yatra raised many issues and the State government, fearing loss of image among people, had announced filling of 85,000 jobs. However, the party had demanded that it would continue to fight until the job aspirants are given appointment letters and the unemployed are given an allowance as promised.

During the ensuing fifth phase, the party would raise issues of implementation of various schemes like Chenetha Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and others to mount pressure on the government to deliver on its electoral promises.