Bandi Sanjay outraged over list of drought-hit mandals in state

K ChandrasekharUnion Minister for State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday expressed outrage over the list of drought-affected mandals stating that many mandals that had experienced a severe rainfall deficit were missing from the list.

The Union Minister said that the list appears to have been announced merely as a formality. “Why such discrimination in the declaration of drought-affected mandals? A glance at the list reveals that the selection process was unscientific. The Karimnagar parliamentary constituency has been subjected to grave injustice. It is distressing that even mandals with a 35 per cent rainfall deficit have been excluded from the drought list. Are the drought conditions prevailing in many mandals across the Husnabad, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Choppadandi, and Huzurabad constituencies not visible to the authorities?” questioned Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP leader questioned whether no one takes notice when fields lie barren and people struggle for drinking water? A conversation with farmers on the ground would reveal the true situation.

Has the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency been ignored simply to avoid the expenditure of funds? A large number of mandals within the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency qualify to be included in the drought list, he said. Were the rainfall levels, the extent of cultivated land, and the condition of crops evaluated using uniform criteria across all mandals in the state, he questioned.