Bandi Sanjay seeks Central funds for Karimnagar devpt

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has once again appealed to the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, as well as Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, urging for the establishment of an ESI (Employee State Insurance) Hospital in the district headquarters of Karimnagar. Additionally, he requested the allocation of Rs 10 crore for a synthetic track at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar. He also sought funding for a multipurpose hall at Satavahana University under the “Khelo India” scheme.

Bandi Sanjay met with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi to discuss these three key proposals. It is worth noting that this was not the first time Bandi Sanjay addressed the issue of the ESI Hospital in Karimnagar.

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for such a facility, as Karimnagar is rapidly transforming into a medical hub, attracting a large number of patients from the northern districts of Telangana. Bandi Sanjay emphasised that the region has a significant population of workers, including beedi workers and weavers. Establishing an ESI Hospital in Karimnagar would greatly benefit these labourers, many of whom currently struggle due to the lack of adequate medical facilities.

In addition, he requested the construction of a synthetic track at Ambedkar Stadium, emphasising that thousands of people use the stadium daily and would benefit from improved infrastructure. Regarding the multipurpose hall, he informed the minister that relevant authorities had already submitted proposals to the central government for its construction at Satavahana University under the “Khelo India” scheme, with a proposed budget of Rs 16 crore.

He reminded the Union Minister that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) recently visited the university and submitted a feasibility report to the central government. In response to Bandi Sanjay’s appeals, Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya assured him of a positive response. He stated that the proposal for establishing the ESI Hospital in Karimnagar has already been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office for clearance. He said that once approval is received, the hospital will be set up. He also directed the concerned authorities to promptly review the proposals for the synthetic track at Ambedkar Stadium and the multipurpose hall at Satavahana University and to make a favourable decision.