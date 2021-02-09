Bandi Sanjay to lay siege to KCR's farmhouse

Nampally: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened to go to the farmhouse of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if any harm was done to the people taken away by the police in Suryapeta district.

Addressing at BJP OBC Morcha secretaries meeting held here on Monday, he saidthat CM KCR was trying to protect the land grabbers while his party leaders are going there to protect the lands of tribals."We had gone there for the tribal lands the chief minister let police lathi-charge. Our people should be released unconditionally," he demanded.

Further, he said that his party has been raising the issue of insulting the IPS officers at a time the State government is giving extensions to the retired police officials inflicting injustice to the regular IPS officials. He asked the leaders of the OBC Morcha to work hard for the next two years for the party.

Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy asked whether the State government has given up its friendly police only for BJP. He criticised the arrests saying that dalits and tribals were promised of three acres of land. But, now, their lands are taken away from them. He demanded disclosure of whereabouts of the BJP leaders and cadre arrested by police. "If the details are not disclosed within 24 hours, then, the police will have to take responsibility," he warned.

Taking a similar view, former minister and BJP State vice-president Dr Vijaya Rama Rao said that his party would not be silent to take away the lands from the tribals in the name of development.