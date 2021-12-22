Bandi Sanjay writes to PM Modi seeking IIM in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Karimnagar as a spot for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana.

In a letter to Modi, the Karimnagar MP stated that after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the newly formed State was lacking IIM. Though there was no mention in the AP Re-organisation Act, 2014, on establishment of IIM in the newly created Telangana, the Government of India had assured that it will accord approval for its establishment.

"I would like to request you to kindly consider Karimnagar for its establishment. Under your able leadership, there is uniform development of various States in respect of creation of infrastructure, establishment of national-level institutions - educational, R&D, defence etc. Likewise, Hyderabad, the State Capital is already having so many important institutions in its kitty. The second-rung cities like Karimnagar need to be developed by allotting reputed establishments, which will pave the way for uniform development of the State," said Bandi.

The BJP chief also wanted the establishment of National Institute of Design (NID) in the State. He said NID was another national organisation, which needed to be established in the State. Currently, the NID has campuses in six cities in the Country. "Telangana is geographically considered to be a convenient place to move from various parts of the country. There is an urgent need of allotting one NID in Telangana for the benefit of its students in particular and surrounding States in general".

Sanjay said NID should also be considered to be established in any of the suitable second-rung city, other than the State capital. "The main reason for fighting to get separate State of Telangana is that various important cities in Telangana were neglected by the rulers of undivided Andhra Pradesh", he noted. Sanjay raised the demand to set up the National Institute of Science and Educational Research (IISER). He said though the IISER at Tirupati was established, as per the commitment given in AP Re-organisation Act, 2014, there was no mention of the same for Telangana. "It is appropriate if the State of Telangana is also considered for sanctioning one IISER, as there is a lot of scope and environment for such a national-level educational and research Institute in the State, he said.