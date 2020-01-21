Bandi says sure of Katepally's win
Boduppal: The division TRS party election in-charge, Bandi Ramesh and the mayor candidate, Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy expressed their solidarity to ward no. 7 TRS party candidate Katepally Latha Rama Chandra Reddy. They conducted special puja at Ganesh temple and took out a rally in the division on Monday.
Bandi Ramesh said, "Telangana State is developing in all formats under the able leadership of CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Every house is tasting the fruits of welfare programmes introduced by TRS government." Further, he said, "Opposition parties are in a confused state to compete with TRS candidates. TRS party will occupy the Mayor seat in Boduppal division." TRS party activists and locals participated in the campaig.
